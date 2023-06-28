Highway 41 Pavement 06.28.2023

Overnight work will continue along highway 41, from Main street in Morro Bay to Los Altos road in Atascadero.

Caltrans district 5 said in a press release that travelers should expect near twenty minute delays along that stretch from 8 in the evening until 6 in the morning, as a grinding and paving project continues.

Construction is expected to finish in mid-August, but this week will only see delays until tomorrow. Work will not continue next week. Be sure to follow the message and directional signs.