Highway 41 reopens to traffic between Atascadero and Morro Bay.

The roadway reopened just before four yesterday afternoon. So, again, you can drive from Atascadero to Morro Bay on highway 41.

The highway closed over mud and rock slides blocked the roadway.

Souza Construction had to remove more than 10,000 yards of dirt to reopen highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay.