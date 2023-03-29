Barrell Creek Development 03.29.2023

An act of God interrupted the previous discussion on the proposed Barrel Creek Project.

Two weeks ago, a storm cut power to many who live on the west side of 101 near Del Rio road, so the discussion continued last night at the rotunda.

The proposal calls for a 120-room hotel, 20 single famly homes, 40 apartment units, and 53,000 square feet of commercial space. It’s proposed for the NW corner of highway 101 and Del Rio road.

The council took nearly, two hours of testimony from neighbors and others. Most opposed the Barrel Creek Project. Some said that the city should do something about the vacant Kmart building before approving new commercial development.

A number of construction workers and tradesmen talked about the lack of a provision to hire local people to work on the project.