Highway 58 Resurfacing Project Begins This Week, Traffic Control in Effect 10.06.2025

Improvements to highway 58 outside of Santa Margarita will start today, extending to highway 229.

Improvements include new pedestrian facilities, road widening, and drainage improvements. As a result of this roadwork, one-way traffic control will be in effect between H street in Santa Margarita and the Pozo Road junction, 8 am to 4 pm. This traffic control will be today and tomorrow.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday, traffic control will move to the stretch between Pozo road and highway 229, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead for potential delays, and follow the instructions of flaggers and construction workers.