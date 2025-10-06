Paso Man Sentenced to 5 Years of Probation For DUI Injuring 2 and Fleeing The Scene 10.06.2025

51-year-old John Joseph Cicone of Paso Robles has been sentenced to serve 270 days in the San Luis Obispo county jail and five years of supervised probation for felony DUI injuring two, and fleeing the scene.

The county DA’s office says Cicone collided with a vehicle of a married couple while driving under the influence, fleeing the scene back to his home and calling 911 before hanging up on the operator after making a brief report. CHP later contacted Cicone about two hours later after investigating the crash, and still found him to be under the influence approximately 3 hours after the collision had occurred.

District attorney Dan Dow said the light sentence and probation was “very disappointing,” arguing “the defendant who served the public in a law enforcement position owed a special duty to protect and care for the victims of his selfish criminal conduct.”

Mr. Cicone served for the California Department of Corrections and rehabilitation for 18 years.