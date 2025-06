The project to resurface Highway 58, approximately six-miles east of Santa Margarita from State Route 229 to the Navajo Creek Bridge will continue this week.

Travelers will encounter weekly one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Friday from 7 am until 5 pm.

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

This roadwork to enhance the pavement will take place in several locations within the project area.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of July.