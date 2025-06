The California Mid-State Fair has announced the 2025 lineup for the Mission Square Stage, featuring a full slate of live music performances each night of the Fair.

All shows are free with paid admission and begin at 7:00 PM. Kicking things off on July 16th, is the local indie rock band Carbon City Lights.

For the full schedule, visit Mid State Fair.com.

This years California Mid-State Fair runs July 16th-27th.