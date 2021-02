Highway one may reopen this summer.

Last week, Jim Shivers of Caltrans told us that the highway was closed because of mud slides, particularly a bad one in the Rat Creek area.

Now, Caltrans is saying that emergency repair work begins Monday at the Rat Creek slide. Crews will fill the Rat Creek canyon with dirt and make a large v-shape to support new pavement. They predict highway one will reopen this summer.