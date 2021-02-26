Frank Mecham 2.26.2021

Former Paso Robles mayor Frank Mecham returned to Cody, Wyoming yesterday, after a short visit to Paso Robles to serve as pallbearer at the funeral for former city councilman Jim Heggarty.

Mecham talked about the weather in Cody this time of year. He says it can get cold in Cody.

Mecham is a descendant of the Estradas, the family which owned most of San Luis Obispo county 200 years ago.

He chose to move to Cody after visiting a number of places.

Finding another place to live is a common occupation for people wanting to leave California to get away from the high cost of living and corruption in local government.