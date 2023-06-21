His Healing Hands 14th Annual Celebration Dinner 06.21.2023

“His Healing Hands,” a Templeton based Christian medical mission’s non-profit hosted its 14th annual celebration dinner at Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Gardens.

The event is held each year as a way of letting supporters of the ministry know how their donations have been used.

His Healing Hands takes teams of volunteer medical professionals and non-medically trained people on up to six missions each year to ‘Share the Hope of Christ’ and provide free medical, dental, and optical care for people in underdeveloped countries.

The people of “His Healing Hands” are deeply grateful to the people of the central coast for their generous donations.