Changing Speed Limits For 7 Streets in Paso 06.21.2023

The Paso Robles city council has approved a speed limit reduction for seven of sixty surveyed roads in Paso Robles.

This approval took place last night during the regular city council meeting as part of the consent calendar. Every five years the city is required to complete a speed zone survey; the last survey was in 2018.

Recent Assembly Bill 43 allowed for greater flexibility in setting and reducing speed limits based on recommendations made by the zero traffic fatality task force made in 2020.

The seven streets in the survey will have their speeds limits lowered 5 to 10 miles per hour. These streets include segments of Buena Vista drive, Scott street, South River road, Spring street, and 16th street.