Homelessness in SLO 08.11.2022

This week, San Luis Obispo county supervisors approve a plan they believe will reduce homelessness in the county by 50% over the next five years. The five year plan unites several homeless groups under the county’s leadership.

Atascadero’s city council woman Susan Funk serves as chair of the homeless services oversight council. She says there is only enough shelter to accomodate 20-30% of the unhoused community each night. She says, “We brought a garden hose to a house fire.”

Unfortunately, the downtown area of Atascadero has a serious problem with homelessness, worse than most communities in San Luis Obispo county.