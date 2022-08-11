Julie Dahlen Retires 08.11.2022

While some look for new jobs, others are retiring from the ones they have.

The Paso Robles Community Services Director is stepping down. Julie Silva Dahlen has been with the city for 27 years.

The theme of the event was Elton John’s Farewell Tour, but it was Julie Silva Dahlen’s Farewell Tour yesterday.

The library provided a professional DJ who played real vinyl. Chad Fortin did a great job spinning real discs at yesterday’s celebration.

The retirement parties continue next week for Julie Dahlen, and then it’s off down the yellow brick road in November for the Elton John farewell concert in November.

Angelica Fortin will take over as Community Services Director with the city of Paso Robles.