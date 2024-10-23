Honor Flight Wine & Dine Pour Fest Coming November 2nd – 10.23.2024

Tickets are still on sale for Honor Flight of Central Coast California’s Wine & Dine Pour Fest.

On Saturday, November 2nd, join Honor Flight and Veterans for an exciting dinner at the Estrella Warbirds museum, recognizing and honoring our nation’s heroes.

Proceeds from the dinner go directly to Honor Flight Central Coast California. Honor Flight allows veterans the opportunity to fly to Washington D.C., and visit the memorials built in honor of the wars they have fought in.

The Pour Festival costs a hundred dollars per ticket, with a hundred percent of proceeds going to assist Honor Flight. The dinner includes wine from various central coast wineries, and will also feature a silent auction.

KPRL news was informed that a ride on the T-28 Navy Trainer will be up for bids at the silent auction.

For tickets, more information, and to donate to Honor Flight, visit: honorflightccc.org.