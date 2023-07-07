Hwy 46 – Semi-Truck Crashes into Stolen Kia 07.07.2023

Yesterday afternoon, a semi truck with a trailer and a red Kia crashed on highway 46 in Paso Robles.

The collision happened around 1 pm near Union road. The 18 year old driver of the Kia and his passenger were both found unconscious, sustaining major injuries, and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The semi truck driver was not reported to be injured.

During the investigation of the collision, it was discovered the Kia was a reported stolen car out of Fresno. It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and the names of the involved parties are currently being withheld.

Traffic on the 46 was affected for about an hour while emergency personnel cleared the roadway.