SLOCOG Receives $65 Million in Grant Funding 07.07.2023

The San Luis Obispo county of governments announced it has received $65 million in grant funding awarded from the California Transportation Commission.

The funds will go towards transportation improvements for the Five Cities multimodal transportation network enhancement project (also known as the Five Cities project).

A primary component of the Five Cities project is a peak-hour travel lane for the southbound side of highway 101 into Pismo Beach, intended to relieve a major bottleneck at a lower cost than a general-purpose lane or high-occupancy vehicle lane.

Other components include a mobility hub, featuring an electric vehicle charging station, and a shared-use bike and pedestrian path.