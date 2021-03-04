I-5 Strangler Dead 3.04.2021

The I-5 strangler is dead. He died the same way his victims died. He was strangled to death.

Roger Kibbe confessed to stalking victims in the Sacramento area from 1977 to 1986. Late at night, he looked for young women with car trouble. After offering to help, Kibbe would abduct the women, drive them to remote locations and strangle them.

He confessed to murdering six women, but police suspect he may have killed many more.

Kibbe was found strangled to death by his cellmate at Mule Creek state prison. He was 81-years-old.