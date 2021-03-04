Arata Back in Court 3.04.2021

Black lives matter protester Tiana Arata back in court yesterday. A county prosecutor tells the judge that the DA’s office supports allowing five of the accused protesters to go into a diversion program to avoid trail. That does not apply, however, to Tiana Arata or to Robert Lastra, who broke the back window of a car with his skateboard.

The poster girl of the San Luis Obispo protests faces 13 misdemeanors for her role in the protest back on July 21st.

Lastra, the skater, faces one felony for breaking out the window of a car stuck on the freeway when the black lives matters protesters blocked traffic on 101.