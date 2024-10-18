Idler’s Home Hosting Cooking Show in Early November 10.18.2024

Idler’s Home will be hosting a live cooking show on Tuesday, November 5th at its location on Theatre drive.

A release by Idler’s says they will be featuring chef Norwood Pryor from Baby Bear Biscuits, preparing a traditional southern style Thanksgiving meal.

Local wines and beers will be featured from Tooth & Nail Winery and Wild Fields Brewhouse. Limited seating tickets can be found at: my805tix.com. Seats include a dining table, where attendees will be served a full meal and beverages, with VIP tickets available.

Idler’s says proceeds will help the non-profit organization, Honor Flight. Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting United States veterans to memorials of the respective wars they have fought in.