Cal Fire Battles Vegetation Fire Near Santa Margarita 10.18.2024

Cal Fire announced on social media yesterday that a vegetation fire sparked east of Santa Margarita at around 1:31 pm.

The fire’s location was on Huer Huero road near the intersection of Parkhill road. Cal Fire says the blaze expanded to nearly 10 acres quickly, with several structures in the area, though not immediately threatened.

Fire officials issued an evacuation warning for those living near Huer Huero road and Las Pilitas road; the warning was lifted as the fire’s forward progress was stopped at around 10 acres.