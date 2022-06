The Dodgers beat the White Sox 4-1.

The Red Sox shut out the Angels 1-0.

The Padres pounded the Mets 13-2.

And the Giants beat the Rockies 2-1.

In the NBA,

The Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in that Best of Seven Championship series.

The Celtics Payton Prichard played ten minutes. He had 3 points and one assist.