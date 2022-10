The Rockies beat the Dodgers 5-2.

The Padres over the Giants 6-2.

The Athletics beat the Angels 2-1.

The Yankees over the Rangers 5-4. Former Fresno State Bulldog Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. That breaks Roger Maris’s record of 61 set in 1961. That, coincidentally was 61 years ago.

The new record is 62, but Judge has a few more games to play.