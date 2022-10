The ATM has left the building.

The Bank of America in Cambria finally removes its ATM located on Main street.

So, if you live in Cambria and bank with B of A, you have to drive to Paso Robles or drive to San Luis to talk to a teller.

However, there are ATM’s in Morro Bay and Los Osos.

The Cambria Historical Society says the B of A’s original building in Cambria was built in 1928. It opened as the Bank of Cambria. Bank of America took over after World War II.