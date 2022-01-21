In Sports 01.21.2022

The only north county high school basketball team in action tonight is Atascadero girls team. They play at Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria tonight at 6:30.

The Bearcats and Templeton Eagles are idle. Same with Atascadero boys.

The Bearcat boys play at Atascadero on Tuesday. The Bearcat girls are home against Orcutt Academy on Tuesday.

Templeton boys play Tuesday at Morro Bay. The Templeton girls will host Morro Bay on Tuesday.

Atascadero boys host Paso Robles Tuesday night. Atascadero girls play Tuesday at Santa Maria.

In the NFL, play off games this week include three games you can hear on KPRL.

The Bengals against the Titans at one tomorrow afternoon.

And two games Sunday…

The Rams against Tampa Bay at 11:30.

And the Buffalo Bills against Kansas City at 3:15.

Those games are on KPRL.

Tomorrow the 49ers play the Green Bay Packers, as well.