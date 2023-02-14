In Sports 02.14.2023

High school basketball play-offs get underway tomorrow.

Atascadero boys travel to Bakersfield tomorrow to play Independence high school.

Templeton travels to the valley to play Cesar Chavez.

The Paso Robles Bearcats girls basketball team is at home against Ridgeview. The Bearcats are 20-8 overall, 13-1 in the Ocean League.

The Templeton girls basketball team will travel to Fresno Christian in their first round game.

Mission Prep boys are at home against Bullard. The Royals are 20-8, 12-2 in the Mountain League.

The Mission Prep girls travel to Sierra Pacific for thier first round game.

Those play off games are tomorrow night.