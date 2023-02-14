Valentine Cockroach 02.14.2023

If you want to do something special for someone on Valentines Day, you can name a cockroach after them.

These are not your regular cockroach. They are the Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches.

They’re large and they hiss.

It’s a perfect way to show your affection for your loved one. To name a cockroach after your loved one.

To do so, go to the zoo website: charlespaddockzoo.org and look for the Happy Valentines Day event.

An opportunity to celebrate everlasting love. And you can do that until the end of the month.