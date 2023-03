The second round of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament yesterday.

UCLA beats Oklahoma 82-73.

Colorado defeats Duke 61-53 in overtime.

Louisville over Texas 73-51.

The other winners yesterday, U-Conn, Miami and Villanova.

The men’s tournament resumes Thursday.

UCLA men take on Gonzaga Bulldogs Thursday evening in the Sweet 16.

San Diego State men play Alabama Friday afternoon.

Princeton plays Creighton Friday night at six in the Sweet 16.