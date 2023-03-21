North County Weather 03.21.2023

Today, windy today with showers and periods of heavy rainfall. There’s potential for heavy rainfall. Highs near 53. SSW winds 25-35 miles per hour. Rainfall around one quarter of an inch.

Tonight, rain likely, lows near 45 SSW winds increasing to 10-20. Rainfall expected to be about one half inch.

Tomorrow, steady rain in the morning. Showers tomorrow afternoon. Highs near 54 SW winds 10-15 mph.

The extended forecast mostly sunny skies Thursday through Sunday. We’ll get more rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. About an inch of rain early next week.