The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team beat UC Riverside 13-2 last night, in the first game of a three game series. They play at six tonight and one tomorrow.

The Cal Poly women’s softball team opens a three game series this afternoon against Hawaii.

The first game is at five this afternoon.

Then they play a double header tomorrow afternoon.

The first game at two and the second at 4:30.

That’s at Bob Janssen field, next to Robin Baggett stadium.