Today, partly cloudy skies this morning, overcast skies this afternoon. Highs near 63, WSW winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight, cloudy skies overnight, lows near 48. SSW winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, cloudy in the morning, with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs near 71, light and variable winds.

The extended forecast;

Sunny skies Easter Sunday with highs near 78.

Sunny skies through next week with highs in the upper 70’s Monday and Tuesday, but dropping into the upper 60’s Wednesday through Friday.