In Sports 05.08.2023

The regular season in high school baseball wraps up this week.

Friday, Cabrillo beat Atascadero 10-4 to put the teams in a tie for first place in the ocean league.

The Greyhounds travel Thursday to Santa Maria to play Righetti, which is the top team in the mountain league. Overall, the Greyhounds are 21-6. The Warriors are 20-7.

On Friday afternoon, the Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Templeton Eagles 13-11. That game played at Vineyard ball park. Those teams play again Wednesday at Paso Robles high school.

In high school swimming, Paso Robles sprinter Conner Rocha finishes 3rd in CIF in 50 yard freestyle. He also anchored the 200 and 400 free relay. The 200 free relay finished 3rd Saturday. The 400 relay finished second. So those two relay teams are going to the state championship at Clovis West.

Others on the 200 free relay teams include Garret Haggmark, Will Wright, and Justin Haggmark. On the 400, Jakob Baier and Robert Clark swim with Garrett and Conner.

In Major League Baseball yesterday,

The Dodgers beat the Padres 5-2.

The Rangers over the Angles 16-8.

The Brewers beat the Giants 7-3.

The Royals beat the Athletics 5-1.

In the American league east, the Rays beat the Yankees 8-7 in ten innings.