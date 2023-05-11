In Sports 05.11.2023

The Templeton Eagles scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to beat the Paso Robles Bearcats 3-2 last night. It’s the final game of the regular season for both teams.

This afternoon, the Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Santa Maria to play Righetti in a non conference game. Both teams are likely headed for the CIF play offs next week.

In major league baseball;

The Orioles beat the Rays 2-1.

The Twins over the Padres 4-3 in 11 innings.

The Nationals beat the Giants 11-6.

The Astros over the Angels 5-4.

A light schedule today.

The Padres play at Minnesota.

The Rays visit the Yankees.

And the Giants play at Arizona.