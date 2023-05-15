In Sports 05.15.2023

The playoffs announced for high school baseball. In division two, Atascadero will host Lompoc Wednesday afternoon at 4:30. Mission Prep will play at Lemoore at the same time. Atascadero and Mission Prep are in the same bracket. If they each win, they’ll play each other.

In softball, the Paso Robles Bearcats host Frontier tomorrow afternoon at 4:30. If the Bearcats win, they would most likely play Thursday at Tulare Union. #2 Tulare is hosting #15 Righetti tomorrow. Tulare is 24-4. 10-0 in conference.

Templeton play at Dinuba tomorrow afternoon. Mission Prep hosts Golden Valley tomorrow.

At Clovis West high school over the weekend, the state championships in swimming.

The Paso Robles high school 200-free relay placed 30th, the 400-yard free relay finished 32nd.

In major league baseball,

The Dodgers shut out the Padres 4-0.

The Diamondbacks beat the Giants 2-1.

The Rangers over Oakland 11-3.

The Guardians beat the Angels 4-3.

The Rays beat the Yankees 8-7.