In Sports 05.16.2022

The Cal Poly baseball team swept Cal State Fullerton in three games played over the weekend in Fullerton. Brooks Lee hit a grand slam home run Friday to lead the Mustangs to a 13-4 victory. Former bearcat Mark Armstrong pinch hit Friday and scored a run.

Saturday, the Mustangs won 6-2.

Sunday, the Mustangs beat the Titans 2-1.

It’s the first time the Mustangs have swept the Titans in Fullerton.

The Mustangs improved to 17-7 to remain in second place in the Big West conference. They’re 31-20 overall.

UC Santa Barbara leads the Big West with a record of 21-3 (37-11 overall). Hawaii is in third with a conference record of 15-9 (24-21). Hawaii will visit Cal Poly in late May. The Mustangs will travel to Pepperdine Tuesday night for their final non-conference game of the regular season.

Although the Cal Bears have not had a great season, Dylan Beavers of Paso Robles leads the Bears with 18 home runs. He’s tied for first place in the PAC-12 with Brock Jones of Stanford.