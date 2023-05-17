In Sports 05.17.2023

In softball,

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Frontier 4-3 yesterday.

Templeton beat Dinuba 19-10 in the valley. Jr. Nela Smith went 4-4 with two home runs. Reese Takigawa was also 4-4 with two runs.

The Eagles play @ Wasco tomorrow @ 4:30.

Mission Prep shut out Golden Valley 11-0.

The Royals will play at Immanuel tomorrow afternoon at 4:30.

In high school baseball playoffs.

Atascadero will host Lompoc this afternoon at 4:30.

Mission Prep will play @ Lemoore this afternoon.

In major league baseball yesterday;

The Twins beat the Dodgers 5-1.

The Royals over the Padres 5-4.

The Giants beat the Phillies 4-3.

The Oakland Athletics over the Diamondbacks 9-8.

The Orioles beat the Angels 7-3.

The Yankees over the Blue Jays 6-3.