In Sports 09.02.2022

High school football returns tonight, but the Bearcat/Greyhound game is moved back to 8:00 tonight. That football game beginning at 8:00 at Atascadero high school. Each team looking for its first victory. Again, kick off is at eight this evening at Atascadero high school.

Templeton high school is hosting East Bakersfield tonight at Mike Erb field. Kick off at 7:30 last Friday night, the Eagles faced Coalinga, which throws the ball a lot. What do they expect from East? Throw or run? That’s Templeton coach Don Crow.

Despite a lopsided score last week, the Eagles had some great goal line stands and outstanding plays on defense, especially by Lane Miller and Johnny Peschong.

The Eagles host East Bakersfield. Kick off at 7:30.

In college football,

The Fresno State Bulldogs beat Cal Poly 35-7.

Penn State beats Purdue 35-31.

In exhibition football,

The New York Jets beat the New York Giants, 31-27.

The Broncos over the Vikings 23-13.

In major league baseball yesterday,

The Mets beat the Dodgers 5-3.

The Nationals beat the Athletics 7-5.

The Orioles shut out the Guardians 3-0. The Orioles now host the Athletics for a three game series in Baltimore.