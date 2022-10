The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Denver Broncos 19-16 in overtime last night in Monday night football.

The Broncos jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but could only score two field goals after that.

The Chargers are now 3-2. The Broncos 2-3.

In the baseball play offs

The Yankees game with the Cleveland Guardians was rained out yesterday. They’ll try to play today.