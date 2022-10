Derby Wine Estates to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Almond Growers building with an event in November.

It’s called “Dinner With The Dueling Pianos”

It will be held November 18th. One month from today, at Derby Wine Estates, which is in the old Almond Growers building.

For more information, contact Derby Wine Estates. But do it soon. That may sell out early.

Farmer Market this morning in Paso Robles. 9:30-12 noon off Spring next to the downtown city park.