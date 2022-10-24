In Sports 10.24.2022

The Bearcats, Greyhounds and Eagles all win Friday night in high school football.

The Bearcats beat Nipomo 34-12 at War Memorial stadium. They improve to 4-2 in league, 6-3 overall. The Titans have not won a game. They’re 0-9.

The Atasadero Greyhounds beat Cabrillo 45-28 in Lompoc. The Greyhounds are 5-0 in the Ocean League. They are 6-3 overall.

The Templeton Eagles played their best game of the season in Morro Bay Friday night. The Eagles beat the Pirates 27-9. Senior Dylan Kriling returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 20-0 lead in the second quarter. Templeton is now 3-2 in league, 6-3 overall.

The Cal Poly Mustangs lose a close one to Eastern Washington, 17-10.

The Oregon Ducks beat previously undefeated UCLA 45-30.

In the NFL, the Chiefs beat the 49ers 44-23.

The Raiders beat the Texans 38-20.

The Seawhawks beat the Chargers 37-23.

Monday night football has the Bears against the Patriots.

The Phillies beat the Padres 4-3 to win the NLCS. The Astros swept the Yankees in four games.

So, it’s the Astros against the Phillies in the World Series.