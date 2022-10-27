In Sports 10.27.2022

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play tonight in Thursday night football. The Ravens are 4-3. The Bucs are 3-4. They play tonight at Tampa Bay.

If you watch the game, keep your eyes peeled for Josh Oliver. The former Bearcat is a tight end for the Ravens. He wears number 84.

Talk about college football fanatics, a fan in Oregon attended both the Oregon State and University of Oregon games last Saturday. The Ducks beat the UCLA Bruins 45-30. That game started at 12:30. When it was over, Brian Erickson drove 48 miles to Corvallis. He walked into Riser stadium at five in time to witness the first kick off. The Beavers beat the Colorado Buffaloes 42-9. On Friday nights, Erickson does high school play-by play. Erickson is a teacher at South Salem high school, the home of the Saxons.

The world series opens tomorrow.

The Houston Astros hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. That game is at 5 our time tomorrow afternoon.