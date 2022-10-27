Other Stories This Thursday 10.27.2022

Planet Fitness is opening a new gym in Atascadero. The new location is at 8200 El Camino Real near Smart and Final. Planet Fitness Atascadero will utilize 18,700 square feet. Another Planet Fitness is also opening in San Luis Obispo. That makes four in the county, including one in Paso Robles and a fourth in Arroyo Grande.

US mortgage rates exceeded 7% for the first time in over twenty years. The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage increased 22 basis points to 7.16% last week. That’s the 10th consecutive increase. Separate data shows home prices in 20 large cities fell 1.3% in August. That’s the greatest decline since March of 2009. The impacts of inflation clearly depressing the nation’s housing market, however, the real estate market remains strong in the north county.