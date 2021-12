The NCAA down to an elite eight in men’s soccer.

Top ranked Oregon State to play #8 Clemson on Saturday in Corvallis.

#3 Georgetown faces #11 West Virginia.

The other bracket has Pittsburgh against Notre Dame. And St. Louis playing #2 Washington.

The Oregon State Beavers are coached by Terry Boss, who is a native Oregonian. His brother, Kevin Boss played tight end with the New York Giants football team when they won the superbowl.