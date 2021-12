Twitter’s Jack Dorsey steps down. The creator of the social media service said he is going to hand the baton to his chief technology officer.

Dorsey will remain CEO of square, which he also developed.

Dorsey is a developer, not a business executive. He has invented technology for a variety of medial and communication uses.

He developed twitter when he was a student at New York university.

Dorsey sent out a message this week, “Not sure if anyone has heard, but I resigned from twitter”.