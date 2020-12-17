In Sports 12.17.2020

The Cal Poly Mustang men’s basketball team hosted University of San Diego yesterday afternoon. Mott gym was empty as San Diego beat the Mustangs 70-61. It’s the first win of the season for San Diego.

In the first half, the Mustangs shot 35% from the floor. The Torreros shot 53%. San Diego opened a 13 point lead at halftime, and coasted from there. The Mustangs drop to 2-3. San Diego is now 1-2.

The Mustangs travel to Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

The Stanford Cardinal football team is practicing in Santa Barbara again today in preparation for Saturday’s game at the Rose Bowl against UCLA.

The Cardinals are practicing at La Playa stadium the home of the legendary Vaqueros tight end, Joe Ontiveros. Joe played linebacker for Bishop Diego high school Cardinal on that field, and then with the Santa Barbara city college as a tight end. Long before he became a famous fry cook he was pancaking guys on La Playa field by the Santa Barbara harbor.