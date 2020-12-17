ECE 12.17.2020

We’re two weeks away from a collective taking over the management of electric power in Paso Robles. Central Coast Community Energy takes over January first.

It was called Monterey Bay Community Power when Paso Robles city council and several other municipalities in the county took the reins away from PG and E and handed them to the MBCP, now called 3CE. But you don’t have to go with it.

Cody Ferguson says 3CE does not make it easy for you to opt out. He says in the mailer they sent out to Paso Robles residents, the explanation is in small print. The opt out instructions are so small, you may need a magnifying glass to read it.

The company is called Central Coast Community Energy or CCCE. They call it 3CE. A kprl listener suggested they call their Company Central Coast Community Power, or CCCP. Which is a more accurate representation of the way their operation works.