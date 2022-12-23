In Sports 12.23.2023

Thursday night football,

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat New York Jets 19-3. Despite the rain, Riley Patterson hit four out of five field goals. He missed one from 44 yards. Both teams are now 7-8 for the season.

Tomorrow, the 49ers host the Commanders. The Raiders play the Steelers.

On Christmas Day, three games in the NFL.

The Rams host the Broncos.

The Packers play the Dolphins in Miami.

And the Cardinals host the Bucs in Phoenix.

Monday night football,

The Chargers play the Colts in Indianapolis.

College bowls games this weekend,

This afternoon,

Louisiana plays Houston in the Independence Bowl in Shreverport. Missouri plays Wake Forest in the Union Home Mortgae Gasaprilla bowl in Tampa Florida.

Tomorrow Middle Tennessee plays San Diego State in the Easypost Hawai’i bowl in Honolulu.