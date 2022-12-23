North County Weather 12.23.2022

Sun and clouds today in the north county, highs near 63. Light variable winds.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 38. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 63. Light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Sunday, Christmas day.

Next week, cloudy skies Monday, then rain Tuesday with showers continuing through Sunday. About eight tenths of an inch of rain expected Tuesday, then showers Wednesday through next Sunday, January first.

All told, they’re now predicting we’ll get 1.8 inches next week.