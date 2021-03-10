In Sports 3.10.2021

The Cal Poly men’s basketball team upset Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the Big West play offs. The final score 87-82. The Mustangs advance in the play-offs in Las Vegas. Cal State Fullerton goes home.

Tonight, the women play their first round game. They are seeded 6th. They take on #3 Long Beach State, which they beat in the final second at the Pyramid on a long range three point by Abbey Ellis, the Australian. Same scenario for the women. If they win they advance. If they lose, they play the slots for a couple hours, and come home.