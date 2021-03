Cloudy today with occasional rain showers. A 60% chance of rain. Winds from the SW 10-20 miles per hour, highs near 52.

Mostly cloudy tonight, lows near 36. S winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow partly cloudy with a 45% chance of rain tomorrow. Highs near 56.

The extended forecast calls for sunshine to return on Friday and continue for another week.