In Sports 3.22.2021

High school football gets underway with Templeton, Paso Robles and Atascadero seeing action.

The Templeton Eagles against the Wasco Tigers Friday night at Templeton high school. The Eagles had a 25-0 lead at half-time. They hung on to win, 39-22. Coach Crow says the players were glad to be back on the field playing football. The stands were mostly empty, but the competition was serious.

The Paso Robles Bearcats lose to St. Joseph 44.-0. The Knights are regarded as the top team on the central coast this year. Atascadero lost to Arroyo Grande, 33-21.

In college baseball, the Cal Poly Mustangs took two out of three from c-sun. Those teams play one more game today in Northridge. No fans at that game, but more than a dozen professional scouts on hand to check out the play of Brooks Lee, Matt Lopez and Myles Emmerson of Cal Poly. All three players hitting over .400 in the early season.

In the NCAA basketball play-offs. The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos eliminated by Creighton in their first round game 63-62. And came down to a last second full court shot. It’s the first victory for the Blue Jays in the tournament since 2014.

UCLA beat BYU 73-62 to advance to the next round against Teas or Abilene Christian for a spot in the Sweet 16.

This morning Oregon takes on Iowa. The Ducks playing without Payton Pritchard, who graduated last year and is now playing for the Celtics. Pritchard won the Bob Couzy award as top point guard in the NCAA last year.

Late this morning #1 ranked Gonzaga plays Oklahoma.